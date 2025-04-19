Crash levels post at Oamaru crossing

A vehicle apparently being driven at speed hit a railway level crossing alarm post in Oamaru today, knocking it out of the ground.

The vehicle, an older Holden V8, hit the Thames St crossing equipment head-on about 2.20pm, dislodging the post’s concrete base, carrying it forward on to the level crossing.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand volunteers, local police, and KiwiRail staff were quickly on the scene.

When the Otago Daily Times arrived at 2.23pm the driver - who looked to be in his late 20s or early 30s - was out of the vehicle having his bloody nose attended to by a paramedic.

Bystanders told the Otago Daily Times the crashed vehicle was one of a group apparently racing each other.

The crash occurred just after the vehicle had turned right on to Thames St from Itchen St.

The area, adjacent to the Oamaru Victorian Precinct, was busy with holiday weekend pedestrians.

Several visibly upset bystanders remonstrated with the driver and others who were in another vehicle apparently connected to the man.