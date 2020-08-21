Crews, 5 choppers try to contain fire near Oamaru

Smoke rises from the out of control burn-off near Mt Dasher. Photo: Ashley Smyth

A large wildfire spanning approximately 800 hectares is burning into its second day, 30km inland from Oamaru.

Firefighters were called to Mole Hill Road, by Fuschia Creek, yesterday at 3.10pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Jill Higgison said a farmer had been carrying out a controlled burn off when it got out of hand.

Two rural ground crews and five helicopters were working to contain the blaze that had today spread across roughly 800 hectares.

She said as of 10am, two ground crews were "being lifted into the southern flank to carry out mop up".

"It is is slowly spreading, it is not going near any buildings at the moment, they are just trying to contain it."

Pioneer Energy, which has a wind farm that runs along Mt Stuart Road, confirmed the fire was not at or near any of their assets.

