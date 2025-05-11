Exhibition made possible by bequest

Forrester Gallery visual arts curator Anna McLean with artist Telly Tuita’s work that is part of the ‘‘Redefining Space’’ collection purchased with funds from the Margery Uttley bequest. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Forrester Gallery has an exhibit of new and contemporary works that reflect the "wider diversity" of the Waitaki District, thanks to a bequest.

Former deputy principal of Waitaki Girls’ High School and Forrester Gallery volunteer Margery Uttley, who died last year made a bequest that has financed a collection of "modern works" in a new exhibition titled "Redefining Space".

Visual arts curator Anna McLean said Ms Uttley had allowed for nine new contemporary works from eight artists — Bev Moon, Ana Teofilo, Victoria McIntosh, Jess Nicholson, Turumeke Harrington, Telly Tuita, Jasmine Tuia and Ayesha Green — that benefit the Waitaki community.

A celebration was held last month to celebrate Ms Uttley’s bequest alongside her friends and family, past volunteers and former gallery director Warwick Smith.

"It was nice to go through the works and celebrate Margery, and what really came out, is she was just so supportive of the gallery in every aspect, " Ms McLean said.

Ms McLean worked alongside gallery director Chloe Searle to use the bequest as an opportunity to purchase contemporary art that "tells stories of today" rather than "historical art".

Ms Uttley’s bequest was an opportunity for us to be free-range in our thinking and that was "immense" for us, she said.

Ms McLean said the works represented "rich and diverse cultural histories" and the wider diversity of the region.

"There are so many ethnicities here, there is the agricultural aspects, there is the freezing works, there is other industry.

"I think in 50 years, we’ll look at these and say they reflect the true diversity of the region."

They chose a selection of emerging artists rather than purchase one artwork.

"As [Ms] Uttley was a teacher, I think she could see that kind of value in supporting early to mid-career artists," Ms McLean said.

Redefining Spaces is on at Forrester Gallery until May 25.