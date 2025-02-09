Export roots to be celebrated

The historic slaughterhouse and carcass shed at Totara Estate. PHOTO: HERITAGE NZ

The sea change which transformed the North Otago economy in the 1880s will be celebrated again this month at Totara Estate.

National Lamb Day marks the first shipment of processed lamb from Totara in 1882.

It will be celebrated next Saturday when Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga stages a public fun-filled day.

The story of the beginning of the New Zealand frozen meat trade is depicted in the restored buildings at Totara Estate, now owned by Heritage NZ.

It is where the first shipment of 240 lambs was slaughtered and hung on February 15, 1882.

It was then dispatched from Totara early the following day by rail for Port Chalmers to be loaded on to the SS Dunedin.

The shipment of frozen lamb arrived in Britain in pristine condition on May 24.

Heritage NZ North Otago property lead Jacqui Allison said after celebrating the milestone moment last year at the Southern Field Days at Waimumu, the focus returned to Totara Estate this year.

While the site celebrates its place as the home of refrigerated exports in New Zealand, the meat slaughtered there was not actually frozen until it was loaded aboard the ship.

But that shipment from Totara was the "first foray" in making New Zealand a viable primary export-led economy — now a multibillion-dollar industry.

"Our main export before that point had been wool, but the price had bottomed out ... so they had to think fast."

Ms Allison said National Lamb Day would showcase the estate and include old-fashioned games, demonstrations, food and possibly live music.

The Wool Exhibition is on at the Forrester Gallery in Oamaru and would also be at the estate on the day.

The celebrations will run from 10am to 3pm.

Heritage NZ members can attend for $5, non-member adults for $10 and children under 18 are free.