Robinson putting her all into shot

Holly Robinson, pictured with coach Raylene Bates at the Paris Paralympics, is preparing for the world championships in New Delhi. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Holly Robinson continues to evolve as she reinvents her career.

After hanging up her javelin boots after the Paralympics, Robinson has been busy behind the scenes focusing on tweaking her career as a fulltime shot putter.

Robinson will step into the circle next week at the world championships in New Delhi, her first major international since winning bronze in the F46 shot put in Paris.

After having surgery to fix her elbow in December, Robinson spent much of the start of the year rehabbing and picked up the shot put in April.

Alongside coach Raylene Bates, Robinson has been honed in on this new era, making several technical changes to her shot put rhythm and felt good after a solid training block under her belt.

"Things are starting to come together which is quite nice," Robinson said.

"For me it’s long term. LA [Paralympics] is the priority as a shot putter only, so now is the time we’re sort of taking to make those adjustments."

But there could be something special quietly brewing if recent form is anything to go by.

Turning 30 in December has had its perks, allowing Robinson to compete in masters events. She competed at the New Zealand indoor masters championships — "I’ve never competed indoors, so that was really crazy" — and then went to Oceania masters in Brisbane recently where she threw a big personal best of 12.84m.

The national record still sits at her previous best of 12.25m, due to the new distance being at a masters event, but it set her up for the world championships.

"That would be a good wee target, but I’m hoping for a lot more than 12.25m.

"In terms of world champs, we’ve been working on some technical aspects. Where I’ll sit in terms of medals, if I really nail some of those technical aspects, I’m set up pretty well to be on the podium.

"I would love to throw 13m and I think I’m definitely capable of it but for me it’s just going to these world champs and really trying to nail some of those technical things."

Robinson, who is suiting up for her eighth world championships, feels rejuvenated after returning her focus to just one discipline.

While both throwing events demanded different things and training to meet both demands had been challenging.

Focusing on shot put allowed her to take a step back and knuckle down.

"I’m changing, my body is changing. Me as an athlete, I’m changing.

"But I think mentally as well, it’s just been really nice to have something different to focus on and see where that takes us which has been quite exciting."

The depth in F46 shot put continued to grow since returning to the classification in recent years and Robinson said it had become even stronger since Paris.

"It just shows that this was an event our class has been wanting for quite a wee while.

"It’s quite cool to see that chance and be amongst it.

"I know that probably in the next two years . . . to LA the landscape will change quite dramatically, which is really exciting as well."

