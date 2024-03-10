Finally stepping down aged 93

Time to move on . . . St Luke’s Anglican Church archdeacon the Ven Bernard Wilkinson stepped down from his role of manager at the Oamaru Churches Food Bank this week. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Three decades of helping out those in our community who need it.

St Luke’s Anglican Church archdeacon the Ven Bernard Wilkinson stepped down as manager at the Oamaru Churches Food Bank this week.

He had ‘‘mixed feelings’’ about stepping down.

‘‘I have enjoyed every bit of my time at the foodbank and I will be sorry to leave it. But, I think after 30 years, it’s time I step down.’’

Being 93, Mr Wilkinson said his age was the main factor in his decision.

‘‘If you heard of a 93-year-old running a foodbank you’d raise your eyebrows.’’

He was just the third manager in the foodbank’s history and had been involved since its inception.

It began as the result of the fallout from former National MP Ruth Richardson’s ‘‘Mother of all Budgets’’ in 1991.

That budget slashed benefits across the board.

‘‘That raised a lot of problems,’’ Mr Wilkinson said.

He combined forces with the Waitaki Presbyterian Parish and the Salvation Army to establish a foodbank in Oamaru.

It was important to help out those in the community who were struggling, he said.

‘‘We offered a service that noone else, at that particular time, was offering. Now, people are more awake to the needs of the community.’’

The foodbank has resided in four different buildings around town before settling on its spot latest in Frances St.

‘‘This is by far the best premises we’ve had. Long may we have it.’’

While he was proud of what the foodbank has accomplished, it would not have been possible without the generosity of Waitakians.

‘‘I’m proudest of all of the North Otago community because they have just been so generous to the foodbank.

‘‘We read news articles about foodbanks being on their last legs, not us. The support given by the community here is huge. ‘‘North Otago is the most generous community and I’m proud to be a part of it.’’ He loved the annual Toot For Tucker event that the Lions clubs organise. ‘‘Every year, I look forward to the Toot For Tucker with keen anticipation. ‘‘The result is always so warming.’’ His favourite part was seeing local emergency services also take part.

‘‘I heard the police sergeant say, on more than one occasion, it does his heart good to come and see people doing good things.’’

Mr Wilkinson’s replacement has not been finalised and the foodbank committee would love to hear from anyone interested in the role, he said.