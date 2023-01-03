Fire crew frees horse stuck in float

A fire crew in North Otago has assisted to free a horse stuck in a float.

Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Bevan Koppert said the station was called to the Enfield area about 4.20pm today.

It appeared the horse had got stuck when it was jumping around and its feet got stuck over the railing in the float.

Firefighters assisted to pull the horse back across, which was no major hassle, CFO Koppert said.

It was not a common thing to have happen, but he had dealt with it once or twice before, he said.

