Fire crews cut gate locks to douse Oamaru house fire

Fire crews had to cut through padlocked gates to get to an Oamaru house which was "well ablaze" this morning.

Oamaru fire chief Steve Couper said the Caledonian Rd house was ‘‘going well’’ when crews arrived and 6.55am, but all the occupants had safely escaped.

Firefighters had difficulty accessing the property, as there were padlocked gates blocking side access with the keys were inside.

The padlocks had to be cut.

‘‘We’ve just got the make access the best way we can.’’

Fire crews had to cut padlocks to get side access to this house in Caledonian Road. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews responded after multiple 111 calls made by the public.

Two trucks from the Oamaru Volunteer Fire Brigade initially responded however FENZ continued to receive 111 calls.

FENZ sent out an additional unit from Weston.

The building was well ablaze, and crews worked to extinguish the fire.

A fire investigator would be arriving in the afternoon, he said.

Mr Couper would return to the site later in the day to check the progress.