Four injured after car rolls near Dunback

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Four people have been injured after the car they were in swerved to avoid something on the road and rolled.
A police spokesman said the incident happened on State Highway 85, between Dunback and Morrisons, north of Palmerston, about 6.40pm today.
The road was blocked for a short time, he said.
A St John spokesman said two ambulances and an operations manager were sent to the scene.
One passenger was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition and three others had minor injuries.