Four injured after car rolls near Dunback

Four people have been injured after the car they were in swerved to avoid something on the road and rolled.

A police spokesman said the incident happened on State Highway 85, between Dunback and Morrisons, north of Palmerston, about 6.40pm today.

The road was blocked for a short time, he said.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances and an operations manager were sent to the scene.

One passenger was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition and three others had minor injuries.