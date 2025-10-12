Y Education takes two top awards

Leona Van der Heyden. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Y Education has been honoured twice at the national Independent Tertiary Education NZ (Itenz) Awards.

The event was held in Queenstown on September 17, the awards aiming to recognise, encourage and celebrate excellence in tertiary education in independent tertiary organisations.

Itenz is the national industry association for private tertiary education providers in New Zealand.

Y Education won the provider of the year award and was the supreme award winner on the night, reflecting a significant achievement for the organisation.

Y Education general manager Leona Van der Heyden said by delivering education across the YMCA movement, the community organisation aimed to enable individuals and families to develop physically, mentally and spiritually, and enjoy a healthy quality of life.

"These awards acknowledge our organisation as a high performing, outstanding tertiary education provider that is making a positive impact for our learners," she said.

The organisation’s education delivery model was aligned with regional YMCA associations across New Zealand.

Over the past four years, Y Education had worked to improve quality and performance across the board, Ms Van der Hayden said.

The results were that Y Education had moved from being a low-performing category 2 private tertiary education (PTE) provider to now being recognised as a high-quality category 1 PTE.

The provider of the year award honours organisations that demonstrate excellence in organisation capability, and strategic leadership that has impacted positively on the business, its learners, staff, the wider community and the industry.

The supreme award is then chosen from the award winners and recognises outstanding achievement and excellence.

In accepting the awards, Ms Van der Heyden gave recognition to the wider Y Education team.

"Everyone involved in Y Education, from our national team to local associations, tutors, support staff, chief executives and managers have all had a part in making Y Education the highly successful and now recognised tertiary education provider that we are today."

She also acknowledged the learners and said "tangata-centred education" was the Y Education philosophy.

Y Education provides level 1 and level 2 learning along with Y Skills from its Oamaru site. — Allied Media