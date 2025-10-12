Giving back to veterans

Oamaru war veteran Don Fraser, 95, receives a hand-knitted scarf as part of Operation Wrapped in Remembrance from New Zealand Remembrance Army Waitaki regional co-ordinator Barry Gamble at Observatory Village. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

An Oamaru war veteran received a warm surprise while reading his daily newspaper this week, thanks to the knitters of "Operation Wrapped in Remembrance".

Korean war veteran Don Fraser was presented with a scarf by New Zealand Remembrance Army (NZRA) Waitaki regional co-ordinator Barry Gamble.

The project was launched in May this year by Dellwyn Moylan to encourage people to knit, weave or crochet a scarf for a veteran to honour their service.

It included knitters from North Otago, Central Otago and South Canterbury.

Mr Fraser was thankful to receive the scarf.

"It’s great. There is so few of us left now that we are inclined to be forgotten," he said.

Mr Gamble, himself a former soldier and the RSA local support adviser, said the "thought the knitters had put into recognising veterans, including Mr Fraser, who was one of the hardest workers in the army", was brilliant.

Mr Fraser was born in Oamaru and grew up on a farm in the Hakataramea Valley near Cattle Creek.

He served in the divisional headquarters company as a corporal for the New Zealand Army Service Corps (NZASC) in the Korean War from 1951 to 1954.

A divisional headquarters company provided the administrative and logistical support for an army division, managing supplies such as food, ammunition and fuel, as well as transportation and personnel support for the entire unit.

Mr Fraser now resides at Observatory Village in Oamaru.