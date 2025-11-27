Bough wow! Dog survives tree falling on car

Photo: Andrew Ashton

A dog had a lucky escape this afternoon when high winds brought down part of a tree on to two parked cars in Oamaru.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded to the incident, in the town centre, shortly before 3pm.

"A dog in one car was not hurt."

The section of tree was cut up and both cars were able to be driven from the scene, the spokesperson said.

It comes amid a busy day for southern fire crews who are fighting a spate of vegetation fires amid strong winds and high temperatures.