Session on river quality

Waikouaiti river. PHOTO:ODT FILES

People wanting to know more about what is happening to improve local river water quality can come along to an information session at 3pm Friday, at Eastern Rugby Club in Waikouaiti.

It would be an informative session for landowners to find out some more about the Waikouaiti catchment and hopefully gauge ideas for future projects, East Otago Catchment Group co-ordinator Steph Scott said.

The session will involve guest speakers sharing information on Waikouaiti water quality, estuary health, biodiversity, and pest management. The local runaka will also share about the work they are doing.

East Otago Catchment Group was established in 2019. The catalyst for the group starting was to address issues around winter grazing and water quality.

The group joined with the Waikouaiti, Waihemo/Shag, Pleasant, Stony Creek and Post Office/Waipaku Creek catchments to become the East Otago Catchment Group (EOCG). With some startup funding from Beef + Lamb New Zealand the group was up and running.

EOCG is also delivering a programme called Farming with Confidence, which is helping about 25 farmers in the area with integrated farm planning.

