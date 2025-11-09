Progress celebrated

Waitaki District Mayor Melanie Tavendale. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Contractors working on the Forrester Gallery extension, in Oamaru, have been treated to a "roof shout" by the Waitaki District Council recently, celebrating eight months of progress.

As the workers downed tools to enjoy a lunchtime barbecue, Waitaki Mayor Melanie Tavendale was given a site-tour along with former Gallery directors and Friends of the Forrester Gallery members.

Keegan Murphy from head contractor Naylor Loves welcomed the visitors.

"It’s been a massive effort over the last eight months to get to this point from our team, and our subcontractors, and that’s something we can all be really proud of. We’re looking to be weathertight by the end of November, and handing it over to the council for fit-out in early February."

WDC arts, culture & libraries manager Chloe Searle said there had been incredible progress on the project.

"Thanks to everyone on the construction side but also the many people and groups our funders at the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, the awesome work from the Friends of the Forrester Gallery and lots of other funders big and small who have played their part in bringing this dream to life."

The extension is funded by external funds granted to Waitaki District Council and the Friends of the Forrester Gallery from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s Regional Culture and Heritage Fund, Lottery Environment and Heritage, the John Westwood Christie Trust, the Alexander McMillan Trust, the Stout Trust, a bequest from Ivan Hunter Main and extensive community fundraising by the Friends of the Forrester Gallery.