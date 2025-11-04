Waitaki District Council accepts Crown intervention over water plan

Former minister Amy Adams has been appointed to help the council to resubmit its water plan. Photo: RNZ

The Waitaki District Council has agreed to accept Crown intervention after its standalone water services delivery plan was rejected last month.

The government announced former minister Amy Adams would be appointed to help the council to resubmit its plan by next June.

Councillors did raise concerns that the appointment was flagged before the newly-elected council was inducted or could fully meet to consider the 6 October letter during Tuesday's meeting.

Waitaki District Mayor Melanie Tavendale said she had made it clear to the Local Government Minister that the council was committed to ensuring affordable and sustainable water services for their community.

"We are a small council but we know our community and infrastructure and strongly feel we need to be a guiding part of the solution," she said.

"We will endeavour to provide the Department of Internal Affairs with information to meet the requirements quickly, to reduce the cost of the Crown Facilitator being borne by our ratepayers."

But she said she looked forward to working positively and constructively with Adams and appreciated her expertise.

The council was originally part of the Southern Waters partnership with three other councils, but it backed out and opted to manage its services in-house in July.

The Waitaki District Council started hosting weekly workshops on its own plan.

In August, the Clutha District Council was told that the Waitaki District Council had been advised by the department that its standalone plan had significant gaps and there would likely be intervention.

When the standalone plan was rejected, the department ordered the council to carry out a full review of the district's water assets

Following Tuesday's meeting, the council said the department found the majority of the council's plan met the requirements with a single category focused on information about asset condition deemed as 'may not meet the legislative requirements', with two 'for discussion' by the panel and a further three meeting requirements 'subject to discussion'.

This analysis will be published by the department.

Council chief executive Alex Parmley said its staff were working on bringing the asset review proposal to the next council meeting.

"If carried out, this should resolve the one part of the plan which the DIA panel judged not to meet the legislative requirements," he said.

The council voted to bring forward an analysis of water asset condition to be provided within existing resources and consider the funding needed to meet the department's requirements within a month.