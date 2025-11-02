Artist providing taste of East Otago

Zenobia Southcombe is the latest ‘‘Artist in the Terminal’’ at Dunedin Airport. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Visitors to the Dunedin Airport will get a chance to glimpse some of East Otago’s unique natural beauty as artist Zenobia Southcombe features her photography as the latest "Artist in the Terminal".

The programme began in 2012 and features a new local artist every season, with a goal to create a more relaxing and engaging environment for travellers at the airport.

Palmerston-based artist Southcombe’s titled work, "A View from the Dwindle River", references Waihemo and includes some of her favourite photos that showcase the region including her captures of aurora, wildlife and a recent solar eclipse.

Southcombe is delighted to share her work with a wider audience.

"I’m excited to be sharing my photography with a national, and international audience... exhibiting at an airport is a unique opportunity.

"It’s also cool to get to show off the East Otago region.

Hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) photographed by Zenobia Southcombe. PHOTOS: ZENOBIA SOUTHCOMBE

"We have some pretty awesome landscapes and unique wildlife, and we get dark skies, so we get to experience aurora from our backyards.

"It’s a really special opportunity to have my work in front of so many visitors, especially over the holiday season," she said.

Southcombe said it was a "fantastic opportunity that Dunedin Airport are providing for local artists and a privilege to be included".

"The airport put a callout on Facebook earlier this year and my friend and fellow photographer Dianne Lewis tagged me in it.

"I submitted my proposal for East Otago nature photography and it was accepted," she said.

Although Southcombe’s work is primarily fine art photography, she also paints and draws, with a focus on nature and its interconnectedness.

A Nothofagus moth photographed by Zenobia Southcombe.

An active member of the Palmerston Arts hub, a learning and exhibition space, Southcombe often works with other Palmerston and Waikouaiti-based artists.

East Otago High School art teacher Rachel Foster, with whom Southcombe collaborated with on recent student photography workshops that culminated in an exhibition at the Palmerston Library,also exhibited at the airport last year.

"I’ve always admired the art on display at the airport when dropping off or picking up visitors, or travelling myself, so it feels like a big step up for me to have my own work on show now," Southcombe said.

She was also keen to show off the unique wildlife and "stunning natural landscapes" of the East Otago region.

Photography of the southern lights taken from Waikouaiti Beach, a golden autumnal sunset from the flanks of Puketapu and hoiho (yellow-eyed penguins) that nest and breed at Tavora Reserve near where she lives, feature prominently.

As well as more well-known wildlife, such the tūī and hoiho, the emerging artist also included some over-looked animals.

"We have lots of kāhu (swamp harrier) in our area and New Zealand is home to hundreds of endemic moth species. I hope that through my photography I can bring more attention to all our wildlife, for visitors and locals.

Her cyanotype prints of pīwakawaka (fantails) titled Pīwakawaka Blues are also on display at the Waikouaiti Coast Heritage Centre until November 12.

"A View from the Dwindle River" will be on display at the Dunedin Airport until January 16.