Woolworths goes 100% cage-free

Woolworths New Zealand Oamaru store manager Levi Kuiti shows off the store’s 100% cage-free egg shelves. PHOTO. ANDREW ASHTON

Woolworths New Zealand says it is proud to announce it is the first national retailer to confirm the egg-citing news that all its eggs on-shelf are now 100% cage-free.

The supermarket giant had set a target deadline of being 100% cage-free by December 2025, so beating that timeframe was a great achievement, Woolworths’ Oamaru store manager Levi Kuiti said.

"It makes me proud, you know, to work for someone who does take animal welfare seriously."

Mr Kuiti acknowledged there had been stock challenges at times but there had been "100% support" from Oamaru shoppers about the cage-free goal.

"The range is now really, really strong and I know we have some solid support behind us."

Woolworths managing director Sally Copland said the company’s commitment to animal welfare was a fundamental part of their commitment to the communities they operated within.

"We appreciate our customers' positive engagement and support throughout this journey which started eight years ago," she said.

Woolworths head of sustainability Catherine Langabeer said they would continue to work with egg farmers and suppliers, with the broader ambition of all eggs used in Woolworths’s Own Brand products be cage-free.

"We remain dedicated to this goal and continue to work closely with our suppliers on transition plans."