Murder charge over apartment death

File photo

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in an Auckland apartment.

Police were called to a Day Street address at around 7.35pm on Saturday, where a woman was found dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old man, who was known to the victim, is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder.

They said they would like to hear from anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation.

A scene investigation is underway.