App shelved after competition concerns raised

Oamaru. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A publicly-funded tourism app has been shelved over concerns it could compete with Oamaru businesses — but too late for one local business.

A statement on the Waitaki App website said the release of a Waitaki District Council promoted app Oamaru Tales "was the last straw" and it would cease to operate at the end of this month.

The statement said Ōamaru Tales would also contain lists of local businesses providing food, drink and things to see and do — features that also duplicate other existing directories and platforms — and critically, a core part of Waitaki App.

"Many people in council were as surprised as we were," a statement from The Waitaki App founders Cara Tipping Smith and Alex Regtien said.

"Current council staff have genuinely tried to ameliorate the impact on us, within their power, with decency and fairness."

Responding to the Oamaru Mail, a WDC spokesperson said the Oamaru Tales app launch had been postponed after "significant concerns" were raised on October 23.

"The council paused the project that day to recognise these concerns and take action to remedy them including meeting with and discussing a way forward with stakeholders. This work is ongoing, and the app launch is paused until it has been completed.

"Part of the review occurring is of the intended project brief which was always intended to complement, not compete with local providers."

Funded through the Waitaki District Council’s 2023 Better Off funding provided by the government, the Oamaru Tales self-guided tour app would have covered a 2km loop featuring 19 heritage buildings with audio stories, historical information and light-hearted anecdotes.

The last of five CBD revitalisation projects developed by the Kickstart programme, it is funded by the Better Off fund by way of an annual $2500 subscription to the host app platform after an up-front payment of $4500.