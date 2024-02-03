Frustrated at store closed on NYE, man kicked doors

An Oamaru man lashed out at supermarket doors when he realised the store had closed early on New Year’s Eve.

At 8.44pm, Ian John Hayde, 54, pulled up to Countdown in Thames St, the Oamaru District Court heard this week.

He spotted a supermarket worker leaving in her vehicle and called out to her.

She informed him the store was closed.

Hayde became angry and pointed to the business hours displayed on the side of the building.

As the worker drove away, the defendant pulled at the doors before kicking them, causing the bottom railing to unhinge.

For good measure, Hayde walked to the rear of the store and kicked the back door.

"That is not acceptable behaviour", Judge Dominic Dravitzki said.

"The ongoing abuse of supermarket workers — who are people generally trying to go about their day — unfortunately, happens far too often."

Counsel Katherine Henry said the man had never intended to damage the door and had even attempted to fix it.

"He wasn’t angry, he was upset that no-one was coming to tell him what happened", she said.

Hayde was convicted of wilful damage and sentenced to 50 hours’ community work.

He was also ordered to pay an emotional harm payment of $300.

erin.cox@odt.co.nz , PIJF court reporter