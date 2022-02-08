Geopark appoints two new trustees

The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark has a busy year ahead as it rolls with the punches presented by Covid-19 and welcomes two trustees.

Albert Brantley

Waitaki deputy mayor Melanie Tavendale and former Genesis Energy chief executive Albert Brantley have been welcomed on to the trust, joining five other trustees.

Mr Brantley is a former geopark advisory trustee and has a background in central and local government.

He was a director of the local government Qualmark programme, and has also worked as chief executive of Otakaro Ltd, the Crown-owned company tasked with delivering Christchurch’s post-earthquake anchor projects, and chief operations manager at OceanaGold.

Mrs Tavendale replaces the late Ross McRobie, who held a council-appointed position in the trust and acted as chairman.

Melanie Tavendale

She acknowledged she had "some pretty big shoes to fill", but was looking forward to helping bring the trust’s vision to life.

"Waitaki has an incredible story to tell and I feel very passionate about educating our young people about the history hidden in our own back yard and preserving these sites for future generations."

Waitaki Whitestone Geopark manager Lisa Heinz said it was fantastic to have another council member on the trust.

"For us, it is really important to have the support of the council," she said.

Mrs Tavendale’s passion for working with and encouraging young people was also an asset, Ms Heinz said.

Until a new chairman or chairwoman was appointed, former chairwoman Helen Jansen would fill the role in the interim.

The trust was seeking two additional trustees before it appointed a new leader.

The Red Covid-19 traffic light restrictions had forced the geopark to rethink its community events this year.

"It’s testing us but we are trying to work around it and I’m sure everyone will do the same at this stage.

"We are trying to keep up with our community and engagement as best as we can."

There were plans for the geopark to start offering its programmes further across the district to engage with more communities, but some events might be postponed because of the restrictions, Ms Heinz said.

"For us, it is nice to go into these communities — we are just sort of weighing up how we can do this best and safely, as well."

The geopark’s public talks programme would go ahead with vaccine passes and mask-wearing required.

"But we are trying to make sure those sort of events are recorded and available [online] for those who can’t join us."

Regarding educational tours to schools, geologist and geo-educator Sasha Morriss would offer virtual workshop lessons.

Due to the success of last year’s events in Kakanui, the geopark would also host additional beach cleanups this year. The first would be held at the Kakanui Beach Reserve on February 27.

-- ruby.heyward@odt.co.nz