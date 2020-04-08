Happiness shared over web platform

Oamaru yoga instructor Jae Omnet (left) and Canadian health, wellness and embodiment coach Jac Brown have created The Happiness Project, connecting and inspiring people from all over the world during the Covid-19 lockdown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

When Jae Omnet and Jac Brown created The Happiness Project, their main goal was to "spread the sunshine" during a challenging time and inspire others to find healthy happiness.

They never expected the project would grow to connect and inspire hundreds of people all over the world.

Late last month, Ms Omnet and Mrs Brown started sharing ways they find happiness — using self-care, movement, gratitude and awareness of nature — every day through social media.

"It’s been truly amazing ... our Facebook group has more than 500 members from all over the world, posting, commenting and reaching out," Ms Omnet said of the engagement level.

"Jac and I are feeling so blessed with how well it is going and blown away by the support."

Anyone could join, at any time, and share ways they found happiness, or just scroll through the group to find others’ suggestions and encouragement.

"We’ve seen recipes, free yoga classes, art ideas, dance classes and loads of videos to make you laugh or warm your heart," Ms Omnet said.

Ms Omnet, the founder of Oamaru’s Bliss Yoga Studio, and Mrs Brown, a health, wellness and embodiment coach based in Canada, met through Blissology yoga teacher training in 2018.

Ms Omnet has been streaming live yoga classes on Facebook during the lockdown.