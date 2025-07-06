Choirs battle to the tune of ABBA

Waitaki Girls’ High School students from Wilson House, led by conductor Neave Meikle, perform ABBA song Honey Honey. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

ABBA’s music rang out at Waitaki Girls’ High School last week as the school’s four house choirs took the stage in their annual competition.

A long tradition at the school, the competition is a culmination of a busy cultural-focused second term where the talent quest, music competition and house choirs all vie for points to win the overall music trophy.

ABBA songs Honey Honey, Voulez-Vous and Mamma Mia rang out in the packed auditorium as the house choirs battled it out.

Wilson house cleaned up with the winning choir, best conductor and best accompanists.

The Music Competition Trophy, for which points accumulated from all three events, went to Burn House.

The school’s international and migrant director Sherilyn Hellier said it was a "really entertaining" evening.

"The staff dressed in bright pink and sang Mamma Mia and got the evening off to a great start with a dynamic performance of singing and dancing. They were really entertaining.

"Wilson House won because of their song harmonies and part-singing along with skilled conducting and an excellent four-piece band," she said.

Mrs Hellier said many hours of practice and hard work came to fruition in front of a "full" school hall of parents, family supporters and past students.

Judges Stephen Hinds and Jacob Yates said the points were close and the standard high.

Results: Wilson 1, Ferguson 2, Gibson 3, Burn 4.