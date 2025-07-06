Photographers make finals

Photo: Getty Images

Oamaru’s photographic talent came into sharp focus at Otago’s largest nature photography competition at the Tūhura Otago Museum in Dunedin last week.

The exhibition of photographs, titled "Otago’s Lens on the Wild World", opened last week and runs until October 12 in the museum’s special exhibitions gallery.

More than 4450 entries were submitted across Otago, and finalists included Oamaru photographers Tom Davies and Gary Speer.

Mr Davies had four images chosen from the wildlife, botanical and natural abstract categories, while Mr Speer had two images selected as finalists in the exhibition, which celebrates the region’s biodiversity and creativity.

Mr Davies said it was an honour and a shock to be recognised by the museum.

"It came as quite a surprise, especially knowing how rich and diverse the talent pool is in New Zealand.

"Now that the shock has worn off, I feel deeply grateful that I get to live in a part of the world as beautiful as Otago and how lucky we are to have all this on our doorstep," he said.

Tūhura Otago Museum marketing manager Charlie Buchan said it was a "huge achievement" for both photographers to be chosen as finalists.

Their entries included stunning photographs of fungi, flowers and Oamaru’s local wildlife, showcasing the breadth and creativity of nature photography coming out of the North Otago region, Mr Buchan said.

Oamaru made a strong impression with a significant number of standout entries, he said.

"It highlights the town’s growing reputation as a hub for amateur photographers inspired by the wild beauty of their local environment.

"The exhibition brings together the best of what our region sees every day, through the lenses of people who really care about the natural world around them," Mr Buchan said.

The 2025 Tūhura Otago Museum Photographer of the Year was won by Sam McGee, 17, of Dunedin, for his entry, Water Wings.

He also won the wildlife youth section.