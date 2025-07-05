On tenter-chooks

PHOTO: SALLY RAE

The Chook Tree will be getting its last trim today in time for the announcement of the Tree of the Year competition.

One of six finalists, the macrocarpa tree from Waianakarua, north of Palmerston, took on its unusual form nearly 50 years ago after a storm in 1978 left behind an unusual silhouette.

Local poultry farmers Norman and Evelyn Clarke saw potential in what remained and trimmed it to shape accordingly.