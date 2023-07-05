Highway closed after truck hits cows at Maheno

A truck has hit and killed "several cows" on State Highway 1 at Maheno in North Otago, causing long delays for motorists.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred at about 7.20am.

"Several" cows were killed in the collision, the spokeswoman said.

Traffic was badly affected and backed up in both directions, she said.

It was unknown if the driver of the truck was injured.

Police believed the scene would take some time to clear and that motorists should expect delays.