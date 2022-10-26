History made as new Waitaki District Council sworn in

Photo: Kayla Hodge

Among the cheers and rounds of applause, Hana Halalele once again made history.

Cr Halalele was appointed as Waitaki’s deputy mayor — the district’s first Pasifika deputy mayor — at the Waitaki District Council’s inauguration ceremony at the Oamaru Opera House last night.

When she was first elected to council in 2019, Cr Halalele became the district’s first Pasifika councillor.

Following her appointment by Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher, Cr Halalele said she was overwhelmed to be chosen, taking over from Melanie Tavendale, who did not seek re-election.

"It’s just a huge privilege to be able to serve, even more so in this capacity and this role," Cr Halalele said.

"I’ll just give it everything I’ve got to help serve and support the community."

Reading her citation in te reo and English, Cr Halalele joined the other nine councillors-elect, and Mr Kircher, being sworn into council, in front of more than 100 people.

The ceremony included performances from Oamaru Intermediate School’s kapa haka group and Waitaki Girls’ High School’s Polyfest Group.