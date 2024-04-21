Large turnout for rally

Getting ready to begin the Gerald Lynch-Blosse Memorial Motorcycle Rally, in Oamaru, last weekend are (from left) Kelvin, Harvey, Harrison and Rose Weir. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wet weather could not keep a group of riders from taking their two-wheeled pride and joy for a spin.

The North Otago Vintage Car Club held its annual Gerald Lynch-Blosse Memorial Motorcycle Rally in Oamaru last weekend and 47 hearty souls braved the elements to take part.

It was the most that had taken part in "quite a long time", rally organiser Robert Hutton said.

"Normally between 25 and 40 entries has been our most in previous years."

Riders came from all over the South Island, he said.

"People came from Alexandra, Mosgiel and Christchurch and everywhere in between."

Vehicles ranged from 1922 right up to 2023 models.

Mr Hutton allowed the newer models to enter the rally to boost their numbers and he hoped it could bring new members to the vintage car club.

"A few riders came along with later-model bikes that I accepted.

"If they come on rides with their later-model bikes, it encourages them to buy an older bike and restore it [then] come along and join the vintage car club."

The rain did not have a major effect on the rally other than getting a little wet, he said.

"Everyone got back to the clubrooms for afternoon tea and seemed to enjoy themselves. Everything was good," Mr Hutton said.

With winter fast approaching, this was the last rally for the season.