Light-hearted tale of haunting

The Oamaru Repertory Society opened their production of Spirit Levels last night. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

It’s show time. The Oamaru Repertory Society’s production of Spirit Levels opened last night at the repertory theatre.

The play tells the story of married couple Jack and Susie Cameron who haunt their old cottage after Jack is not allowed into heaven because he is an atheist.

They spook the real estate agent as he tries to sell the house but things get interesting once a younger couple moves in.

Director Glenda Hagenson said she loved this play because it was light-hearted and, most importantly, fun.

"If I want to go and have a night out, I like to be entertained. And that’s what it is, it’s entertainment."

She and the cast of seven began rehearsing in May and the preparation had gone well.

A few issues arose with stage positions as "the men are all incredibly tall and the women are all quite short".

"That made a few issues trying to direct certain scenes," Mrs Hagenson joked.

At its core, the story revolves around the two couples.

"I think it says a lot about the nature of relationships.

"The dialogue with the married couple —because I’ve been married awhile — is very accurate. It’s that sort of light-hearted banter."

While the play was fun, it was not all fun, she said.

"There’s a really poignant little moment where the ghost, not that she can be heard, but she’s trying to tell the young [woman] about not wasting her life because every moment counts."

Mrs Hagenson also teased "a really lovely ending".

The play continues on through this weekend and again next week before finishing next Friday.

Tickets can be bought either by email or at Rose’s General Store.