Matariki marked by community

Kakanui School held its annual Matariki night on June 19.

Matariki marks the Maori New Year and is a time to remember those who have died, to celebrate the present with whanau and friends, and to look forward to the future with hope.

Principal Ann Roughan said the Matariki celebration was "so special" as the entire Kakanui community was invited to the event.

"Our Matariki celebration was about sharing stories, kai, culture, and strengthening the bonds within our school community — we all came together to celebrate Matariki, a time of reflection, renewal, and connection," she said.

Ms Roughan said the children created art works that depicted Matariki, sang waiata and also presented the audience of family and friends with some Maori stick and string games, and videos they had created about Matariki.

— APL