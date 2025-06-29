Sunday, 29 June 2025

Matariki marked by community

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago
    Morgan Rapley-Cameron, 5, with his lantern. PHOTOS: MANELAND PHOTOS
    Morgan Rapley-Cameron, 5, with his lantern. PHOTOS: MANELAND PHOTOS
    Lighting the way for the Matariki celebrations are (from left) Delilah Hughes-Chamberlain, 7, Ivy...
    Lighting the way for the Matariki celebrations are (from left) Delilah Hughes-Chamberlain, 7, Ivy Murray, 6, Mem Mills, 8 and Megumi Waterhouse, 8.
    Singing in celebration are (from left) Andrew Scott, 6, Harley Broughton, 5, Raiona Parata, 7,...
    Singing in celebration are (from left) Andrew Scott, 6, Harley Broughton, 5, Raiona Parata, 7, Ivy Murray, 6, Maddison Pickles, 6, Tama Parata, 5, Joji Waterhouse, 5, Morgan Rapley-Cameron, 5, and Eivin Fisher, 5.
    Teacher Julie Miller watches Maddison Munro, 7, and Lucie Taylor, 8, play stick games.
    Teacher Julie Miller watches Maddison Munro, 7, and Lucie Taylor, 8, play stick games.

    Kakanui School held its annual Matariki night on June 19.

    Matariki marks the Maori New Year and is a time to remember those who have died, to celebrate the present with whanau and friends, and to look forward to the future with hope.

    Principal Ann Roughan said the Matariki celebration was "so special" as the entire Kakanui community was invited to the event.

    "Our Matariki celebration was about sharing stories, kai, culture, and strengthening the bonds within our school community — we all came together to celebrate Matariki, a time of reflection, renewal, and connection," she said.

    Ms Roughan said the children created art works that depicted Matariki, sang waiata and also presented the audience of family and friends with some Maori stick and string games, and videos they had created about Matariki.

    — APL

     

    Oamaru Mail