Mini Convertible larger than life

The Mini Convertible is big on flair, style and razzle-dazzle, Bob Nettleton writes. Photo: supplied

Several versions of the celebrated Mini Convertible have been produced over the years, but they don’t better the latest iteration with its X-factor styling and smart design, all rolled into a great open-top motoring package.

Since BMW took ownership of Mini 25 years ago the brand prospered. It’s now one of the leading lights in the mini vehicle market, with a penchant for producing models that hit the sweet spot.

There’s a long list of smart and innovative technology at play in this Mini Convertible. Near the top of the list is the soft top. It offers 160 litres of luggage space which is generous for such a compact vehicle, facilitated by an ingenious space-saving folding mechanism. This expands to an even more cavernous 215 litres load area once the soft stop is closed. To maximise the height of the luggage compartment, the storage area behind the rear seats can be raised using two locking handles. The tailgate opens downwards to make loading unloading a breeze.

A wind deflector between the cockpit and rear of the vehicle enhances airflow and reduces noise to create a more enjoyable open-air driving experience. For added safety, there’s an integrated rollover protection systems that’s automatically activated as soon as the central safety electronics detect risk of rollover. This is a car that has fun and exuberance etched deep into its DNA, making it a small car that’s larger than life.

The car puts on an impressive light show. It’s standard LED headlights with three light signature options enabling you to customise the car’s character in different ways. Among the more interesting is an orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation with the Mini logo.

Three versions of the Mini Convertible are offered here, starting with the $64,990 Classic, with the more generously equipped "Favoured" model for $68,990, and the subject of this review. Top of the pecking order is the more aggressively styled John Cooper Works Sport. The Favoured strikes me as the best value for money of this trio, kitted out with most of the must-haves for a vehicle in this price bracket.

Among an exhaustive list of standard features are electric seats, with the front two featuring a memory function; super comfy and supportive John Copper works seating is also standard.

Given cabin real estate is at premium in this vehicle there is still room for a number of handy storage areas.

There’s some serious performance intent packed into the engine bay in the form of a 150kW 2.0-litre turbo motor with a generous 300Nm of torque providing excellent low speed thrust pulling. It’s no slouch either, storming through the 0 to 100kmh sprint in a lively 6.9 seconds. The motor is used across all three Mini Convertibles sold here. It’s one of those vehicles that gets down to the performance business with pace and purpose. Previous Mini Convertibles I have road-tested over the years haven’t done it anywhere near as convincingly as this one.

With a solid 1400kg kerb weight, it’s a hefty car for its size. However, it’s plenty fast enough for a small convertible by my reckoning. Not only does it do an exceptional job, it’s accompanied by a deliciously sporty exhaust note you never tire of — well, I didn’t.

Much of the extra weight comes from the clever mechanism that does such a sweet job of raising and lowering the soft top roof. It left me in awe every time I saw it in action, and thinking about the geniuses who designed it. This sort of technology means it’s never been easier to enjoy open-top motoring, free of stressing about raising and lowering the roof. The Mini does all with the touch of a button.

The engine has the ideal gear-changing companion in a 7-speed automatic, with great synergies between the transmission and motor, that collectively bring a lot of extra vitality to the car’s all-round performance.

The interior offers minimalistic details and recycled textile surfaces as part of the brand’s new design language. The sport steering wheel and toggle switch bar are key elements that define the interior structure, in a knowing design nod to the classic Mini cockpit. It’s one of the best Mini cabins so far, with excellent fit and finish. A really cool touch in the Favoured variant are the trim design elements, with vibrant silver highlights, unique to this model, which provide a touch of class.

With its legendary go-kart-like tuned suspension and damping system, the test vehicle handled brilliantly with precise steering, and felt nimble and well balanced. There’s a huge amount grip even when travelling on bumpy and uneven roads that would cause some suspensions to lose sticking power. The handling is terrier-like and tenacious, with sharp communicative steering that seamlessly connects both driver and vehicle. I was pleasantly surprised by the well-cushioned ride for vehicle riding on such a short wheelbase, where you would expect some tradeoff in ride quality.

Along with the three-door hatch, this is one the most diminutive members of the Mini family. It shows size is no barrier to making a big impression if you have genuine flair, style and a bit of razzle-dazzle. The Mini Convertible has copious amounts of all three.

Mini Convertible

Rating out of 10:

Performance 7.5

Handling 8

Build quality 7

Comfort 5

Fuel economy on-road test average consumption, 7.6 litres/100km

Value for money 6

Safety 5-star 2025 Ancap crash rating

Price $68,990

Warranty 5 years or 100,000km, whatever comes first.

Overall points out of 10: 7