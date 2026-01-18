Much to be achieved

Waitaki Mayor Melanie Tavendale. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Happy new year Waitaki, and welcome to a big 2026 for our district.

You might have seen that the government delivered early Christmas presents in rates capping, local government reorganisation and Resource Management Act reform. We’ve unwrapped them over the summer, and there’s going to be a lot of change headed our way this year.

I want to assure you that when we make submissions on these reforms, and when we’re developing plans, our aim is to get the best deal for Waitaki and its urban and rural communities.

If that was the only thing going on, reforming the whole of local government, it’d already be a busy year for Waitaki District Council.

But it’s not, and that brings me to the water reforms and what it means for our district.

Before Christmas, the council decided to seek a joint council partnership for the Water Services Delivery Plan we must submit to the government by the end of June.

Water isn’t just a core service; it’s the core service. The pipes beneath our feet supply homes, businesses, farms, schools, doctors’ surgeries and the hospital. As we’ve seen on Wear St recently, repairing and replacing some of our oldest pipework is a challenge.

While we’ve invested in water in the last few decades, to make sure your water is clean, your wastewater is taken away, and the stormwater system handles heavy rainfall, there’s a lot more work to do to keep our supply safe and our pipework secure, which can’t be deferred any longer.

Water isn’t like roads, it’s not part-paid by the government, it’s paid for by the community. The government’s rates cap won’t include water charges, and we know water charges are going to rise in the next decade.

That means we need to make sure we deliver a plan which is the most affordable to you while still delivering a robust, sustainable system. Like with the reforms, we’re looking to make sure whatever we decide is the best deal for Waitaki, so it can grow and thrive.

And the year doesn’t stop there, because we’re also delivering three of the biggest infrastructure projects the district has seen for nearly a century.

In April, we’ll be opening the replacement for the Kakanui bridge and farewelling the 127-year-old bridge at the same time.

We’ve also got two brand new facilities opening — the Network Waitaki Events Centre and the Forrester Gallery extension. They’ll be completing construction in the next few months and then will be handed over for fit-out before opening for your use. These will be a massive boost to our arts and sporting communities, offering state-of-the-art venues for exhibitions and sporting tournaments.

And, thanks to the Waitaki Events Centre Trust and North Otago Rugby Union, they could be followed shortly after by a new grandstand for Centennial Park — a great place to watch your local club side, or cheer on the Old Golds in the Heartland Championship.

We’re also recognising some historic milestones as well, as we honour our district’s heritage.

In April it’ll be 100 years since the first Anzac Day ceremony was held at the War Memorial in Thames St, and in October our five-star Oamaru Public Gardens celebrates its 150th anniversary. It’s also the 150th birthday of the Oamaru Mail, and we’ll have an exhibition at the Waitaki Museum later this year.

Yes, it’s a lot. But we’re invigorated, refreshed and up for the challenge!