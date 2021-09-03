Friday, 3 September 2021

Name suppression for man accused of Oamaru stabbing

    By Rob Kidd
    A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Oamaru yesterday. He handed...
    A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Oamaru yesterday. He handed himself into police before noon. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    A man accused of attempted murder following a stabbing in Oamaru will remain behind bars for at least a couple of weeks.

    The 28-year-old appeared in the Timaru District Court today by video link from the Dunedin police station and was granted interim name suppression by Judge Joanna Maze.

    The defendant faces a count of attempted murder and one of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – charges which each carry a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

    He was assisted by an interpreter throughout the hearing and there was no application made for bail.

    Police were called to a residential property in Harlech St yesterday just before 4am, where someone was found to have serious stab wound injuries, a spokeswoman confirmed.

    The victim was in a stable condition at Oamaru Hospital while another received a minor injury.

    The defendant was arrested nearly eight hours after the incident, walking barefoot to a waiting police car.

    He will appear in the High Court at Christchurch later this month.

