Name suppression for man accused of Oamaru stabbing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 28-year-old appeared in the Timaru District Court today by video link from the Dunedin police station and was granted interim name suppression by Judge Joanna Maze.
The defendant faces a count of attempted murder and one of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – charges which each carry a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.
He was assisted by an interpreter throughout the hearing and there was no application made for bail.
Police were called to a residential property in Harlech St yesterday just before 4am, where someone was found to have serious stab wound injuries, a spokeswoman confirmed.
The victim was in a stable condition at Oamaru Hospital while another received a minor injury.
The defendant was arrested nearly eight hours after the incident, walking barefoot to a waiting police car.
He will appear in the High Court at Christchurch later this month.