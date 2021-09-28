New principal adding her own chapter

Jo Walshe has been appointed as the new principal of Oamaru’s St Kevin’s College. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

Jo Walshe is about to add her "little chapter" to St Kevin’s College.

The Oamaru school’s assistant principal has been appointed as the new principal, taking over from Paul Olsen who is stepping down at the end of the year.

St Kevin’s had a rich history, and while she was very excited about her new role, she had a duty to carry on the school’s legacy, Ms Walshe said.

"I’m excited about being able to contribute my little part of the story, but I’m probably much, much more aware of the responsibility that comes with that," Ms Walshe said.

"When it’s such a taonga to people, you can’t muck that up. You have to do your absolute best to make sure you honour that."

St Kevin’s held a sense of home for Ms Walshe, and it was embedded in the school’s culture, and interactions between staff and pupils.

"Obviously the special character plays a really big role in that, and it does have a family feel about it. When I have taught in other schools... coming back here felt like coming home."

Moving into the role of principal, there would be challenges implementing the Education Act 2020 changes into the school, but it was important St Kevin’s established "good practice" was continued, Ms Walshe said.

"We’ve had a really strong focus around social justice and we’ve had a really strong focus around restorative practice. That’s really what has helped give the school its flavour."

Ms Walshe started her career at St Peter’s College, in Gore. After two years, she worked part-time at both Waitaki Boys’ High School and Waitaki Girls’ High School in conjunction for four years and then joined St Kevin’s College as a relief teacher.

She then began teaching English full time, before becoming the head of English at Waimate High School for nearly five years.

In 2013, Ms Walshe returned to St Kevin’s as assistant principal, and had been involved in the school for 15 years all together.

St Kevin’s was a school fuelled by people playing their part and adding their passions to its history, she said.

"Everybody gets to make their contribution, and because it’s part of such a story that goes right back to Edmund Rice and the Dominicans, you sort of feel like you’re adding your little chapter."

