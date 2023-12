Wet weather forced many Oamaru partygoers to seek shelter under a tipi during their New Year's Eve celebrations. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Wet weather threatened to put a damper on New Year’s celebrations in Oamaru.

Despite the rain, a hearty crowd showed up to the gardens to bring in the new year.

The Waitaki District Council erected a large tipi to protect partygoers from the rain.

Performers Mulletman & Mim dazzled the crowd alongside live music throughout.