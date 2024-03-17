Oamaru crews bound for Maadi Cup

St Kevin’s College pupils Kouper Lynch (left) and Kobe Narruhn will be competing in the boys under-16 double sculls at Maadi Cup next week. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The big one is here.

The Maadi Cup will be held on Lake Ruataniwha next week.

It is the largest regatta in New Zealand in which secondary schools from all over the country go to battle on the water.

St Kevin’s College, Waitaki Boys’ and Waitaki Girls’ High School will all send crews.

All up, a squad of 36 rowers from Oamaru will take part in the national showpiece across 20 different events.

Oamaru Rowing Club Ivan Docherty said the squad was ready to showcase its talents on the national stage.

"It’s exciting for the three schools and we look forward to lining up against the rest of the schools in New Zealand.

"The squad has prepared pretty well leading up to it and prepared well all season so there’s an air of confidence and optimism in play."

Docherty fancies their chances to punch above their weight with some of the bigger crews attending.

"Our squad will be mixing it with them and won’t be giving away a free biscuit or a free lollipop. They’ll be out there competing.

"It would take a brave person to write any of the [three] schools off."

He tipped Waitaki Boys’ under-18 novice double sculls pairing of Ned Newlands-Carter and Jakob Rohrbach to do well after they won bronze at the South Island secondary schools event earlier this month.

"They might turn a few heads if they put it together on the day," Docherty said.

Both have had a great season so far as Newlands-Carter won two gold medals at the New Zealand Rowing Championships while Rohrbach took home a gold and a silver.

Another gold medallist from that regatta, Kouper Lynch will team up with Kobe Narruhn in the St Kevin’s boys under-16 double sculls.

The duo won a silver medal at the South Island event.

Waitaki Girls’ pupils Emily Wainright, Tessa Wright, Bridget Spittle and Hanna Strachan also medalled in the girls under-18 novice coxed four.

They have shown great form all season and Docherty is excited to see how they go. went.

"They are going from strength to strength."