Friday, 29 October 2021

9.18 am

Officer allegedly assaulted in North Otago

    By Rebecca Ryan
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    A 40-year-old Oamaru man is scheduled to appear in court today after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Kurow yesterday.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed the officer suffered minor injuries after being assaulted while arresting a man in Kurow.

    The incident occurred just after 4pm yesterday in Bledisloe St and the man had an active warrant to arrest.

    He was charged with aggravated assault and scheduled to appear in the Timaru District Court.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter