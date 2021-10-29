Officer allegedly assaulted in North Otago

A 40-year-old Oamaru man is scheduled to appear in court today after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Kurow yesterday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the officer suffered minor injuries after being assaulted while arresting a man in Kurow.

The incident occurred just after 4pm yesterday in Bledisloe St and the man had an active warrant to arrest.

He was charged with aggravated assault and scheduled to appear in the Timaru District Court.