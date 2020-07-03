Friday, 3 July 2020

Omarama fire caught just in time

    By Gus Patterson
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Firefighters work to put out a chimney fire in the Wrinkly Rams, Oamarama. Photo: Supplied
    Firefighters work to put out a chimney fire in the Wrinkly Rams, Oamarama. Photo: Supplied
    It was lucky a fire in the Wrinkly Rams in Omarama this morning was caught in time, its owner James Kerr says.

    Mr Kerr said when he arrived at work about 6.30am, a truck driver rang in to notify him he could see a fire in the roof.

    ‘‘If it had happened at 2am in the morning it might have been a whole different story.’’

    It had been caused by a blockage in the chimney of the main bar, he said.

    Mr Kerr said the fire brigades from Twizel, Omarama and Otematata which attended had done a ‘‘bloody great job’’.

    They prevented widespread damage and had the fire under control by 11.30am, he said.

    ‘‘What made the problem worse was the roof was so frosty and the pitch of the roof meant the men had to use their harnesses to get up there.’’

    He was waiting for an insurance assessment but builders had already begun making the roof weather-tight.

    ‘‘We are closed for the day, but we will be open again tomorrow.’’

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter