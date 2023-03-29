One injured in Oamaru crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped in their car following a crash in Oamaru.
A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of Humber St and Ouse St about 3.30pm today.
It appears the car had collided with a brick wall and come to rest against a rail embankment, the spokesman said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances from Oamaru station attended and assisted to extricate a trapped person.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended and took one patient to Oamaru Hospital with moderate injuries.