One injured in Oamaru crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Oamaru's Humber and Ouse Sts. Photo: Arrow Koehler

A person has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped in their car following a crash in Oamaru.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of Humber St and Ouse St about 3.30pm today.

It appears the car had collided with a brick wall and come to rest against a rail embankment, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances from Oamaru station attended and assisted to extricate a trapped person.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended and took one patient to Oamaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

