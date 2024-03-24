Owners, locals clean up rail station

The Oamaru Railway Station had a spruce-up last Saturday thanks to the station’s owners and some hard-working locals.

The final working bee to remove rubbish and white goods that had been illegally dumped on to the railway station platform was co-ordinated by Oamaru man Roy Hill and his team of volunteers.

The owners of the railway station, married couple Jared Yuan and Tina Wang, were grateful for the community support.

The site also houses their Japanese restaurant, The Station.

"It’s good — they [Mr Hill and the volunteers] have been here helping my husband since 9am this morning and they didn’t stop until 2pm," Mrs Wang said.

Mr Hill was happy with the day’s effort and said about ten other locals also worked alongside the owners to help remove the rubbish.

"We did five runs to the recovery park with wood and other stuff, and a trip to see Harry Andrew, who kindly took our scrap metal," he said.