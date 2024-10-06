Performance revisits history of Aotearoa

Te Pākihi o Maru pupils (front from left) Honor Halalele, Mary Muli, (back from left) Ruby Craik and Haisini Manu perform Anei Ngā Taniwha in the school’s production. PHOTOS: JULES CHIN

It has been an age since Te Pākihi o Maru has staged a production but the school has made up for lost time.

Its recent show Ka Mua, Ka Muri, meaning to walk backwards into the future, featured 129 primary school pupils in an epic telling of the history of Aotearoa, New Zealand.

The Great Aotearoa History show, in the Waitaki Boys’ High School auditorium on September 26, included story dances created by the pupils such as Gondwana & the Land of the Birds, E Oma Rāpeti ,

Cover art by pupil Meliame Kula.

Piwakawaka, from the 60s into the Future and Toroa — The New Zealand Wars, part 1 and 2.

Zachary Castro and Nela Manu were the MC’s on the night.

School principal Stacey Honeywill said no-one could remember the last time the school had put on a show.

Staging the "realistic production" had been an emotional ride.

"Every time I watch our kids practising it brings tears to my eyes," Mrs Honeywill said.

"It goes through the centuries, the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, all those things.

"What happened in the country in between those times, colonisation.

"It’s quite, would I say confrontational, no, but it’s probably quite timely where New Zealand is at right now."

Teacher Jennifer Streat had put in "a lot of work" to direct and produce the show, Mrs Honeywill said.

She said the pupils had rehearsed all last term for the show and were involved "in every aspect".

They had also created their own props and costumes for the stage with added benefits.

"I always knew the arts were important but when you see it in action school-wide, and the impact that the creative arts have on our kids, just on their wellbeing ... it’s really, real."