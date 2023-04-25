Pipers lead parade to mark Anzac Day

The North Otago Highland Pipeband makes its way down Thames St in Oamaru for the Anzac Day Parade. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Hundreds of people lined Thames St in Oamaru this morning to commemorate Anzac Day.

The North Otago Highland Pipeband led the parade and was accompanied by service men and women, both past and present, young members of scout groups and also city councillors.

Those who attended said it was a fitting way to honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

At the end of the parade, a service was held in the Garden of Memories.