Playground fire a suspected arson

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An Oamaru police spokeswoman said the middle toilet of the three-toilet block had been set on fire and the hand basin, hand dryer and toilet roll dispensers had been ripped from the wall.
"There’s superficial smoke damage to the toilet block, but extensive damage to the dryer and everything like that," the spokeswoman said.
There was damage to the other toilets as well, but the middle toilet received the most.
The fire was discovered by a Waitaki District Council staff member who was repairing a light at the toilet block.
A council social media post said it hoped to have one toilet open for the weekend, and it would look at portaloos too.
Police would like to hear from anybody who had information about the incident, the spokeswoman said.