Police name missing Waitaki River fisherman

Police, Surf Life Saving and LandSAR at the Waitaki river mouth last week. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

The search phase for the fisherman reported missing at the Waitaki River last week has been suspended.

Leslie William Crosbie, aged 79, was reported missing on Monday April 22.

Police were alerted at 7pm after he failed to return home.

The man’s Isuzu four-wheel-drive and boat trailer were found at the boat ramp off Te Maiharoa Rd.

The boat was found anchored at the river mouth at about 11pm, a police spokesperson said.

Police have thanked those who have come forward to help but continue to appeal for more information.