Power poles trimmed to make way for upgrades

Contractors trim the tops off and remove poles from Holmes Wharf in Oamaru early on Friday morning. PHOTO: WYATT RYDER

Upgrades are coming to Oamaru’s Holmes Wharf.

Outdated power poles were removed yesterday morning to make way for new utilities, which are hoped to give new purpose to the buildings on the wharf.

A Waitaki District Council spokesman said the pre-1960s poles were at the end of their lifespan and the cables were disconnected some time ago.

There were plans to add new lighting, water, sewage, fibre and power connections to the wharf over the next few months.

"This hopefully would lead to the buildings on the wharf being brought back into use."

It could mean the buildings could be used for more than just storage, he said.

Some of the poles were cut to a lower height to be repurposed as bollards along the northern side. One pole would remain at a lower height to be included in future lighting on the wharf.