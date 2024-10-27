Projects taking shape

Kakanui Ratepayers and Improvement Society members (from left) John Dickson, Linsdsey Rusbatch, Margie Lowen, Marion McQuillan, April Hayes Dickson, Russell Frank, and Keith McQuillan spruce up the old Kakanui changing shed on Wednesday morning. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

A variety of projects are on the go in Kakanui as volunteers improve amenities in the coastal township.

Members of the Kakanui Ratepayers and Improvement Society are transforming the old changing sheds at the Kakanui River mouth.

They have just upgraded the bus shelter near Kakanui School, and various riparian planting projects are on the go, spokesman Lindsey Rusbatch said this week.

A core group had initiated the work across Kakanui and Taranui to enhance the amenity and environmental values of the area.

"The good thing now, is most of the residents are retired and they want to do things collectively," he said.

This included a riparian project on the Taranui Stream.

"We’ve cleared the stream and we’ve planted a lot of natives in there, and we have regular working bees to keep it in shape."

The bus shelter would soon be be augmented by a mural.

At the river mouth, the derelict changing sheds were having a spruce up and being repainted bright yellow. The sheds would soon be the canvas for some local art.

"We’ve got a local resident about to paint a seascape mural. That will bring it back to life."

Mr Rusbatch said previous fundraising efforts and the skills of volunteers were making it all happen.

In future, they hoped to expand their current riparian work by linking with the resources of Te Rūnanga o Moeraki’s programme, along with the Otago Regional Council.