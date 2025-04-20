Public transport feedback wanted

Photo: RNZ

The Otago Regional Council is again consulting North Otago residents on public transport.

The council’s 2025-35 draft Otago Regional Public Transport Plan says "we have big plans for the future".

But an Oamaru-Dunedin regional public transport service is still three to 10 years away.

The previously mooted trial for Oamaru resulted in the ORC adding a public transport rate of $5.45 to Waitaki ratepayers for the 2024-25 financial year.

The 2025-35 draft also asks if the council should charge more for longer trips.

For example, it seeks feedback on "the bus travelling 50km from Palmerston to Dunedin".

The draft notes this costs more to operate than a bus service in an urban setting like Dunedin.

Public submissions close on May 2.

The council sought feedback on the draft through drop-in sessions in Oamaru last Thursday.

Transport planning lead Robyn Hyde said online feedback was preferable but paper feedback forms were available at the Oamaru Public Library.

Ms Hyde encouraged everyone to submit on the plan.

ORC regional planning and transport general manager Anita Dawe said the regional council would now explore "alternative options" for the rates-allocated funds for North Otago.

This included possibly connecting Oamaru to the existing Palmerston-Dunedin bus service.

"And then hopefully, once we know what looks good we can have a conversation again with NZTA to seek if we can get funding."