Remote control regatta reaches 5 years

Remote control boats will take to the water at the fifth Riverstone Regatta next weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Having a castle as the backdrop for a remote control boat regatta is about as picturesque as you can get.

The boats will navigate the Riverstone Castle moat for the fifth straight year next weekend.

Event manager Robin Jacobs is looking forward to it.

"We have a lot of fun down there — it’s really enjoyable. It’s all about going and enjoying yourself."

Interest had skyrocketed, as 300 people expressed interest via social media.

"If I even got 150 people, half of what I see, I’d be stoked," he said.

There were a few changes for the 2024 regatta.

Richard Hutchby was now on board to help after Don Speden moved away.

There would be a table for regatta attendees to buy and sell parts and items.

"What I might not want today, you might want tomorrow," Mr Jacobs said.

"This sport can be very, very expensive if you get into the top end of it, but it doesn’t have to be.

"You can get in for as little as a couple hundred dollars and you’re having as much fun, if not more, than a guy with a $4000 boat."

The event might yet expand, Mr Jacobs said.

"If we can get it to the stage where it’s sustainable, I’d like to actually make it a two-day thing."

He thanked castle owner Dot Smith for the use of the moat, and Radio Control NZ for sponsorship.