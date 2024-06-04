Rockfall blocks Alps 2 Ocean trail

Photo: Nic Duff

A large rock slip just south of Duntroon has closed a section of a popular cycle trail in North Otago.

A section of Livingstone-Duntroon Road between SH83 and Settlement Road is closed due to rock, soil and trees that fell early this morning.

Part of the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail, which runs beside the road, is also closed as it is blocked and there is the potential for overhanging rocks to fall.

It is unknown what caused the rocks to fall or how long it would take to clear, a Waitaki District Council spokesperson said.

"We need to make sure the debris is safe enough to remove and will not dislodge other materials higher up.

"So we don’t have a clear time frame at present."

The rock fell from private property, so any future work will have to prevent this happening in the future would be determined once the assessment has taken place, the spokesperson said.