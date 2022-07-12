Search intensifies for missing man

Police are appealing for sightings of a silver 2004 Subaru Legacy sedan (similar to this one), in and around the Waimate and Oamaru areas, between December 20 and 22, 2021. PHOTO: SUPPLIED / NZ POLICE

Waimate residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the South Canterbury town this week, while a search operation in relation to the disappearance of Anaru Moana is under way.

Mr Moana (37) was reported missing on December 23, 2021, and has not been seen since. He did not turn up to a funeral as expected, raising the concern of his whanau, and last week police confirmed they believed Mr Moana had "met with foul play".

Police have identified search areas of interest in the Waimate area, and said residents could expect to see a "heightened police presence in and around the town" this week.

"We're focused on returning Anaru to his whanau, who have been waiting a long time for answers," Detective Inspector Joel Syme said.

"We're determined to find him, and hold those responsible for his disappearance to account."

Last week, Canterbury police issued an appeal for information about a car in the area Mr Moana was last seen.

A vehicle of interest to the homicide investigation was discovered burnt out near the Waihao River, less than 10km from where Mr Moana was last seen by his niece on the morning of December 20.

In the early hours of December 22, the Police Emergency Communications Centre received calls from members of the public reporting a vehicle fire. A silver 2004 Subaru Legacy sedan was then seen leaving the area, and police asked anyone who had information on the vehicle and its movements between December 20 and 22, in and around Waimate and Oamaru, to come forward.

Det Insp Syme said Mr Moana was a brother, son, father and friend, and his loved ones deserved answers.

"We are piecing together what has happened to Anaru and working incredibly hard to identify those responsible," he said.

The police thanked everyone who had come forward with information so far.

■ Police 105 (quote file number 211223/0992) or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-nz.org.

-- rebecca.ryan@odt.co.nz